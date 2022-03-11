First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 153 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. 83,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,808. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $86.46 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

