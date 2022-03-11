First National Bank of South Miami Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,304 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 611.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. 428,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,473,764. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.