First National Bank of South Miami Sells 40 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $8.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.54. 17,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,115. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $479.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

