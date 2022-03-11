First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.23.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$38.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The stock has a market cap of C$26.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.49. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$39.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,922,094. Insiders have sold 194,929 shares of company stock worth $7,284,682 in the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

