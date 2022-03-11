First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 161.5% in February

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the February 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of FSD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 1,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.16.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
