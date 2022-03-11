First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 161.5% in February

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the February 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FSD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 1,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 76.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

