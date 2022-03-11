First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF makes up about 1.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 153,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,826,000 after buying an additional 126,221 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,103,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after acquiring an additional 77,013 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 264.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter.

FTXR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 57,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

