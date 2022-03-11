Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Five Point were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Five Point by 9.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after buying an additional 433,471 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Five Point by 25.3% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 472,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 95,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Five Point by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 79,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 69,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

FPH opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $915.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.37. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

