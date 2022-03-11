Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

BDL traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $33.64 million for the quarter.

Flanigan's Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.

