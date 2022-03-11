Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.
Shares of FLR traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the third quarter worth $227,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fluor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fluor by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor (Get Rating)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
