Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of FLR traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.82.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the third quarter worth $227,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fluor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fluor by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

