FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FONAR in a report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in FONAR by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 14.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in FONAR by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

