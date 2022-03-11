FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FONAR in a report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $20.39.
FONAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
