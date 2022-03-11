Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.28.

FL stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

