Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives $81.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

FTV traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $56.24. 6,499,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,542. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15. Fortive has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fortive by 19.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 117,145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fortive by 7.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

