Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 677,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,108 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 412,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 250,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 230,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

