FourThought Financial LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,030.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,385.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,367.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,726.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

