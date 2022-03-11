FourThought Financial LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after buying an additional 162,211 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,269 shares of company stock valued at $48,174,849. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $180.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.11 and a one year high of $190.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.