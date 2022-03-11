FourThought Financial LLC Sells 111 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.65. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $96.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

