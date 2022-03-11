FourThought Financial LLC Sells 96 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.33.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $321.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.95 and a 200 day moving average of $313.15. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

