Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Gap Up to $95.34

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.34, but opened at $101.49. Fox Factory shares last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 826 shares changing hands.
FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.
Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.