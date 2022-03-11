Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Gap Up to $95.34

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.34, but opened at $101.49. Fox Factory shares last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 826 shares changing hands.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

