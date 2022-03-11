Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $75.16 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

