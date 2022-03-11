Frax Share (FXS) Market Cap Tops $280.53 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $280.53 million and $16.41 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for $17.31 or 0.00044501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.76 or 0.06576899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.15 or 1.00157141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041566 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

