FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) EVP Ali Mortazavi Sells 3,855 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $17,771.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ali Mortazavi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $174,145.58.

Shares of FTCI opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $47,381,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,820 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $11,476,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 502,725 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FTCI. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

