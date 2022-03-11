Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.87 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FLGT stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.