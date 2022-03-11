Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.21.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $853.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,438,847 shares of company stock worth $27,708,600 in the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Funko by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Funko by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Funko by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.