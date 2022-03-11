Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Fusion Fuel Green PLC involved in the production of green hydrogen. Fusion Fuel Green PLC, formerly known as HL Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of NASDAQ HTOO opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
