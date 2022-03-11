Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Fuel Green PLC involved in the production of green hydrogen. Fusion Fuel Green PLC, formerly known as HL Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTOO opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 4.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 11.1% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.