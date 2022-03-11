FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Iris Energy Ltd Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.51.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Compass Point increased their price target on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of IREN opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

