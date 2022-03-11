FY2022 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for PVH in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $9.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.25. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

NYSE:PVH opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.