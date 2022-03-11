Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GRTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,543. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

