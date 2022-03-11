Game.com Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Game.com has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Game.com has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $48,505.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00033898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00104577 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official website is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

