Gary W. Bagley Sells 11,007 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $459,322.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 784.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 861,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2,071.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,659,000 after buying an additional 789,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $14,125,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth $10,164,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 278,385 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEES shares. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

