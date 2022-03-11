Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 3,653 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after purchasing an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,041,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,501,000 after purchasing an additional 228,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

