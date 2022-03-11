Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after acquiring an additional 108,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

