Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 362 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Shares of XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.86 and a 200 day moving average of $188.70. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.75 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

