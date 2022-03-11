Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DexCom by 70.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total transaction of $1,607,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,904 shares of company stock worth $16,086,550. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $405.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.09 and its 200 day moving average is $519.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.67, a P/E/G ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

