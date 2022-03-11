Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 126.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 308.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Dover by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

NYSE:DOV opened at $151.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $132.46 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

