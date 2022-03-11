Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Financial Contrast

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Gazit Globe has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gazit Globe and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe -0.82% -0.15% -0.05% Altisource Asset Management N/A -16.78% 16.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gazit Globe and Altisource Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gazit Globe and Altisource Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million N/A -$190.09 million ($0.04) -231.50 Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million 2.34 $39.82 million $63.53 0.28

Altisource Asset Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe. Gazit Globe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altisource Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altisource Asset Management beats Gazit Globe on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazit Globe (Get Rating)

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

