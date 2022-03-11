GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.07 ($47.90).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €35.44 ($38.52) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €30.76 ($33.43) and a one year high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a 50 day moving average of €41.79 and a 200-day moving average of €42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.