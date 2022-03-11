Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GMTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

GMTX opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 387.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

