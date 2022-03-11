Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genasys by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

