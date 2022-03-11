General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $282.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.50.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $235.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average is $206.43. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $170.40 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

