General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Benchmark

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. General Motors has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

