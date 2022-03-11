General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.52.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.51. 13,608,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,771,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

