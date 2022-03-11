Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.
NASDAQ GNCA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
