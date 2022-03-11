Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ GNCA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

