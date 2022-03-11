Geode Capital Management LLC Has $980,000 Position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Blue Apron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

In other news, CFO Randy J. Greben sold 6,510 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $34,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg acquired 357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,002.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,105 shares of company stock worth $79,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -3.39. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.48%. The company had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter.

About Blue Apron (Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.