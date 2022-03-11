Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 87,034 Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,034 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,107,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HLTH opened at $8.28 on Friday. Nobilis Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

