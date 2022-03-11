Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 97,595 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 57.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -17.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other United Insurance news, Director Gregory C. Branch purchased 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $25,761.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

