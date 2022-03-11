Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,421,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZVIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

