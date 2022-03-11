Gerard Ryan Sells 60,694 Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) insider Gerard Ryan sold 60,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £58,266.24 ($76,344.65).

LON:IPF opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £215.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. International Personal Finance plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158 ($2.07). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

IPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

