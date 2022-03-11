Gerard Ryan Sells 60,694 Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) insider Gerard Ryan sold 60,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £58,266.24 ($76,344.65).
LON:IPF opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £215.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. International Personal Finance plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158 ($2.07). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.94.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.
About International Personal Finance (Get Rating)
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.
See Also
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.