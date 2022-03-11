Geurt G. Schoonman Sells 12,988 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total transaction of $1,247,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HES stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

