Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) target price on shares of Gfinity in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Gfinity alerts:

GFIN opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of £15.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.76. Gfinity has a 12-month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.