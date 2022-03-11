Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,889,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.72 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.17.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

